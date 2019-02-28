Twitterati reacts to PM Imran’s decision to release captured Indian pilot

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced to release captured Indian pilot tomorrow (Friday) as a peace gesture.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan’s efforts for de-escalation should not be taken as our weakness.

Politicians, journalists, media members and other public figures weighed in on the hearing. Here’s a quick roundup of what people were saying.

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu in a tweet praised Imran Khan’s decision to release captured Indian pilot and said ” @ ImranKhanPTI Every noble act makes a way for itself… your goodwill gesture is ‘a cup of joy’ for a billion people, a nation rejoices… I am overjoyed for his parents and loved ones.”

@ImranKhanPTI Every noble act makes a way for itself… your goodwill gesture is ‘a cup of joy’ for a billion people, a nation rejoices…

I am overjoyed for his parents and loved ones. — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) February 28, 2019

Captured Indian pilot to be freed Friday as a peace gesture, Pakistani PM Imran Khan says, amid tension over Kashmir https://t.co/kAqF6in0wt — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) February 28, 2019

Jemima Goldsmith hailed PM Imran Khan’s decision with a clap emoji on twitter.

Mirwaiz Umer Farooq stated

Welcome decision by Pakistan PM @ImranKhanPTI to release the captive indian pilot as a peace gesture. Hope better sense prevails the war clouds scatter and the #Kashmir dispute moves towards a peaceful resolution — Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) February 28, 2019

Pakistan and it’s people should be proud of acting with dignity in the fog of war. https://t.co/tILAiKl9kJ — fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) February 28, 2019

Imran Khan really has taken leadership over the process. Impressive in his first major crisis. Modi absent — Bruno Maçães (@MacaesBruno) February 28, 2019

Big gesture from Pakistan's PM. https://t.co/sp4NTLa0l1 — Declan Walsh (@declanwalsh) February 28, 2019

That's called winning a Cricket match by hitting a Sixer on a 'full toss no ball' to win the match. @ImranKhanPTI you have shown true magnanimity…

PAKISTANI PM KHAN SAYS DOWNED INDIAN PILOT TO BE RELEASED ON FRIDAY "AS A PEACE GESTURE" — Nidhi Verma निधि نيدى (@Nidhi712) February 28, 2019

Another commendable and magnanimous gesture by PM @ImranKhanPTI ..announces the release of the captured Indian pilot as a gesture of goodwill for peace. Pak Fauj Zindabad..Pak Zindabad! — Fauzia Kasuri (@FauziaKasuri) February 28, 2019

بھارتی پائلٹ کو فوری اور بلا مشروط رہا کرنے کا اعلان کر کے کپتان عمران خان نے آگے نکل کر وہ چھکا لگایا جس سے پاکستان نے بھارت کو عالمی میدان ایک بار پھر شکست فاش دی ہے سوری مودی جی آپ کو منہ کی کھانی پڑی مگر آپ یہی deserveکرتے ھیں — Kamran Khan (@AajKamranKhan) February 28, 2019

What a mature, responsible State Pakistan is coming out as in contrast to India! Calling for peace even after India's aggression, defeating at Mil level still not celebrating, releasing PoW within 3days unilaterally only for peace! Heart is brimming with pride, eyes wet 🇵🇰💚 — Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) February 28, 2019

Breaking @ImranKhanPTI just announces IN Pakistan parliament that #WingCommandarAbhinandan will be released tomorrow. Big big news — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) February 28, 2019

@ImranKhanPTI U r Beauty , what a speech , Words of Wisdom & Vision indeed ✌️, Brave & Great decision to send Back arrested Indian Pilot for PEACE GESTURE 💪🏼👍🏼 , #PAKISTANZINDABAD🇵🇰 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) February 28, 2019

PM Imran Khan has also announced release of captured Indian Pilot, Wing Commd. Abhi Nandan, tomorrow, Friday. I think its bit hasty & unwise but may be this helps in diffusing tensions between India & Pakistan – may be Indian intelligentsia appreciates but don't expect from Modi — Moeed Pirzada (@MoeedNj) February 28, 2019

As a unilateral gesture of peace,PM imran Khan announces to release the Indian pilot in Pakistani custody. Let this be the first step towards de-escalation — Kashif Abbasi (@Kashifabbasiary) February 28, 2019

Imran Khan – 1

Modi – 0 — Rabia Anum Obaid (@RabiaAnumm) February 28, 2019

PM IK announces release of Indian pilots. Lesson for India: Pakistan may be smaller in size but definitely has a heart twice as big.Modi, learn generosity of spirit from us — Mohammad Malick (@MalickViews) February 28, 2019