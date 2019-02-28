Lahore Weather

Twitterati reacts to PM Imran’s decision to release captured Indian pilot

Umair Nasir

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced to release captured Indian pilot tomorrow (Friday) as a peace gesture.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan’s efforts for de-escalation should not be taken as our weakness.

Politicians, journalists, media members and other public figures weighed in on the hearing. Here’s a quick roundup of what people were saying.

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu in a tweet praised Imran Khan’s decision to release captured Indian pilot and said ” @ImranKhanPTI Every noble act makes a way for itself… your goodwill gesture is ‘a cup of joy’ for a billion people, a nation rejoices… I am overjoyed for his parents and loved ones.”

Jemima Goldsmith hailed PM Imran Khan’s decision with a clap emoji on twitter.

Mirwaiz Umer Farooq stated

 

 

