Indian foreign secretary leaves press conference without answering queries on LoC violation   

NEW DELHI: Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale after violating the Line of Control (LoC) by Indian jets by intruding into Pakistan premises held a media conference on Tuesday .

After briefing the media the Indian Foreign Secretary left the press conference without answering the questions of journalists.

In his statement, Ghkhale said that the strikes were carried out on the militant camps near the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakot.

However, Pakistan rejected Indian claims of airstrikes. GD-ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said that Indian aircrafts’ intrusion across LOC in Muzafarabad Sector within AJ&K was 3-4 miles. Under forced hasty withdrawal aircrafts released payload which had free fall in open area near Balakot.

Earlier on Tuesday morning India Air Force violated Line of Control (LOC) in Muzafarabad on. The DG ISPR confirmed the attack by Indian Air Force on Twitter.

There was an immediate response from Pakistan Air Force which compelled the Indian jets to leave and fly back to their own territory.