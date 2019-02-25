LHC demanded details of expenditure for Saudi Crown Prince’s visit

Lahore: Lahore High Court has asked the government to submit the details of expenses for Saudi Crown Prince and his 40 members delegation’s visit to Pakistan.

A petition is registered in high court against the expenditures of the Royal’s visit to Pakistan. According to the petitioner more than 200 million rupees were spent on the visit of Muhammad Bin Salman (MBS).

The government welcomed Prince Salman with JF-17 fighter jets as he entered Pakistani airspace. More than 300 luxury cars and 750 rooms were booked for the delegation.

During the hearing, the high court bench asked the petitioner to query the expense detail from Ministry of Information. But the petitioner lawyer said that “It is a public interest case, we don’t need to approach the ministry”.

The High Court issued a notice to the federal government and other concerned departments. And asked them to submit a reply till 19th March.