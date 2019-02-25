Lahore Metro Bus Crash: Woman died, several injured

Lahore: A woman died and seventeen were injured in a head to head crash of two metro buses in Lahore on Monday.

The accident took place near Gaju Mata metro bus station. The injured passengers were shifted to Lahore General Hospital. Majority of the passengers were females. Some of them are in critical condition. The bus drivers were also injured.

Metro bus service has been suspended due to the incident. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the accident and directed the authorities to give proper treatment to the injured passengers.