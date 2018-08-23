Have concrete evidence against Kulbhushan: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday stated that Pakistan has concrete evidence against Indian-spy Kulbhushan Yadav and that the country was hopeful of winning the case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“Pakistan has concrete evidence against Kulbhushan Yadav and I am hopeful that we will win the case at the ICJ. We will present our stance in an effective manner before the world court,” Qureshi said while speaking to the media in Multan.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice president also commended Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation saying that Khan represented the sentiments of the entire nation.

“Imran has urged the nation to support him in his cause because he has to take some tough decisions. Together, we can face the economic and foreign challenges faced by the country,” Qureshi said.

He added that significant decisions were made during Khan’s first cabinet meeting and that the country will move forward under the PTI’s PMship. “We will have to move forward with courage and unity.”

Qureshi also thanked Indian premier Narendra Modi for forwarding good wishes on occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, while he also stressed on the need for strengthened ties with Afghanistan for regional peace and stability.

Commenting over the blasphemous caricature contest in Netherlands, the foreign minister vowed to highlight the issue before the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) forum.