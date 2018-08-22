Will make all efforts to retrieve Aafia Siddique: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that their government will make all possible efforts to bring Aafia Siddique back to Pakistan.

While speaking to the media in Multan, he said that he realizes that Aafia’s family is grief stricken and there are multiple legalities that counties cannot bypass but that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) led government will make all efforts to retrieve Aafia Siddique.

The Foreign Minister reasserted that PTI’s candidate for presidential elections is Arif Alvi, stressing that since Alvi has a middle class background, he is ideal for the presidency.

He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has maintained its ideological position in nominating Aitzaz Ahsan for the presidency. He also alleged that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is pressuring the PPP to field another candidate and if the PPP does so, that will be the end of their ideology based politics.

Qureshi also said that that their government is seeking to better relations with India and will make a active effort to resolve the Kashmir dispute.