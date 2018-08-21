Resetting foreign policy

The post of Foreign Minister is not one unknown to Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Indeed, it seems to be a job he likes so much that he is willing to do it twice. Though he is not an unfamiliar face in Washington circles, it is hoped that a new set-up at the helm brings with it the very real chance to reset Pakistan’s foreign relations.

The US appears to be taking the lead on this front; with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (likely) scheduled to be the first foreign diplomat to hold talks with Prime Minister Khan at the beginning of next month. That this was reported even before Qureshi was officially sworn in suggests American commitment to wiping the bilateral slate as clean as is feasibly possible.

For its part, the PTI government must remain pragmatic in approach. For there can be no two ifs or buts about it: bridges need to be mended. And fast. This is crucial to fostering peace in Afghanistan as well as to ending efforts to isolate Pakistan at multilateral forums. Not least because the spectre of going to the IMF with begging bowl in hand looms forever large. In short, the time has come not for bravado but for sincere engagement; from both sides. All the while noting that this will not translate into surrendering the national interest. But, rather, recognising that the American regional presence will not diminish in the near future.

This theme of ground realities was something that Qureshi focused on in his maiden speech as Foreign minister; particularly with regard to Pakistan’s neighbours. On Afghanistan, he spoke about how the two nations must begin the long journey of mutual support while also pledging to push ahead with the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS). When it came to India, Qureshi said that past adventurism must be replaced with “continued and uninterrupted dialogue”.

To be sure, this represents a good start in terms of intent. For what could be more amenable to regional security than a Pakistan at ease with its neighbours and working in tandem with the US for collective peace. After all, both Kabul and Islamabad are battling the ISIS threat; also cause of concern to Russia and China. This is not to mention the recent UN report that identifies Al Qaeda as a still credible force for devastation across the western front and, by extension, here too. And while failure for the American intervention in Afghanistan lies primarily with the US and its aversion to nation-building, such terror groups threaten the entire neighbourhood. Thus a truly multilateral response is needed.

It is therefore hoped that regional allies and neighbours will give PM Khan and his government a chance; and vice versa. Of course, results cannot happen overnight. But they can be achieved over the next five years. Thus it is in everyone’s interest to pursue unity and reconciliation at all costs. *

