Gareth Bale won’t fill Ronaldo’s void, says Nacho

Real Madrid defender Nacho said forward Gareth Bale has nothing to prove to anyone and that he does not have to follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bale scored a crucial second goal in Madrid’s win against Getafe in the opening fixture of the Spanish league, filling the void left by Ronaldo, who joined Juventus last month.

However, Nacho believes Bale has nothing to prove and has no one’s shoes to fill because the Welshman has been a vital player for the Blancos over the years.

“Bale is a very important player for us and has won many things here and does not have to prove anything to anyone,” Nacho said.

Real Madrid will play Girona away from home on Sunday as they look to chase defending champions FC Barcelona.