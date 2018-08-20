Did the fans leave with Ronaldo? Real Madrid witness lowest attendance in 10 years

After departure of ace forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid have had a few hiccups as the season starts. One of the biggest things to worry about, however, is the club’s attendance.

Real Madrid beat Getafe 2-0 in the opening fixture of the Spanish league, but attendance at Santiago Bernabeu suggests the fans have departed from the club with Ronaldo.

Just 48,466 fans attended the first game of the season, almost half of the stadium capacity. The situation is alarming because usually the attendance is pretty high during opening fixtures.

Also read: Records broken by Messi on match day 1

For example, rivals FC Barcelona witnessed a full-house at the Camp Nou.

The last time Bernabeu witnessed a low-attendance was 10 years ago in 2008-09 season when the team was on a 5-match losing streak, started by Barcelona’s 6-2 hammering of the Los Blancos.

But it is evident that Madrid will have to sort things out.

Do you think Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure will make Real Madrid suffer? Write your opinions in the comments below.