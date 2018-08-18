Courtois not a guaranteed first-choice, warns Real Madrid coach

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui said that new-signing Thibaut Courtois will not be the automatic starter and that the Belgian will have to fight for his spot in the line-up.

Madrid keeper Keylor Navas, who has been the club’s first choice for 3 seasons now after departure of Iker Casillas, is expected to get the nod ahead of the Belgian for the league opener against Getafe.

“We will see as we go who is best for the team at any given time. We have two magnificent goalkeepers, and others as well,” the coach said.

He added that there was no magic formula to win the league and that the team would have to perform week in and week out to achieve the desired results.

Real Madrid will begin their league campaign away against Getafe on Sunday as they look to chase defending champions FC Barcelona.