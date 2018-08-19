KARACHI: Newly-elected Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Murad Ali Shah was presented guard of honour on Sunday at CM House.

After being presented the honour, CM was then introduced to the staff of the House.

The PPP leader on Saturday took oath as Chief Minister of Sindh.

The Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Khursheed Shah, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Senator Sherry Rehman, Corps Commander Karachi and Sindh Rangers Director-General attended the ceremony.

He was elected the new CM on Thursday by the Sindh Assembly. He secured 97 votes out of 158 votes polled in the election for leader of the house.

Shah served as the finance and irrigation minister in the previous PPP government before he was elected as the chief minister from July 29, 2016 to May 28 this year.

The PPP leader was elected on a provincial assembly seat, PS-80, in his hometown Sehwan Sharif in general elections 2018.

Murad Ali Shah has done his matriculation from Saint Patrick’s High School, intermediate from DJ Sindh Government Science College. He graduated as an engineer from NED University of Engineering and Technology. Shah has also attended Stanford University in California on a scholarship.