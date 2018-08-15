Incoming CM Murad Ali Shah vows to make Sindh a prosperous province

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) designate Syed Murad Ali Shah said that his government, under the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zaradari, would focus especially on the improvement of health and education sector, development of infrastructure and poverty alleviation.

The PPP leader said this while talking to the media on Tuesday. Syed Murad Ali Shah lay a floral wreath and offered fateha on the mausoleum of Mohammad Ali Jinnah to pay tribute to father of nation on the occasion of Independence Day.

The CM nominee said that the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto had laid a great responsibility on his shoulders by nominating him as the CM of Sindh. “I am thankful to him and other party leadership for their trust,” he said, adding that he would try his best to serve the people of Sindh under the guidance of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Murad Shah said that in his last tenure he gave two packages to develop road infrastructure and storm water drains. “Today Karachi is more developed and more beautiful. I would continue to work on the uplift of Karachi,” said Shah. He added that each and every district and city in Sindh would be given equal attention during his tenure and he would try his best to resolve problems of the people.

Shah said that his government had restored peace in Karachi, made it the city of lights again. “We want to make Karachi one of the most beautiful cities in the world,” he remarked.

Replying to a question, the PPP leader said that people of Sindh had elected his party because it had served them. “It is PPP which has always fought for the right of people of Sindh, it is PPP which has always given employment opportunities to the people of Sindh,” said the former CM. He said that the PPP had improved the health sector and worked a lot in energy sector. “Thar project will begin producing electricity soon,” said Murad.

While admitting that unemployment was a serious problem in Sindh, the former CM told the media that his government would create employment opportunities in both the government and private sector.

Lambasting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Murad Ali Shah said that the PML-N government had announced Karachi Package of Rs 25 billion (bn) but had failed to release even Rs 25 for the upkeep of the metropolis “We are committed with our people that’s why the people of Sindh are with PPP,” said Murad.

Sindh PPP President Nisar Khuhro, MPAs Sohail Siyal, Saeed Ghani, Imdad Pitafi, Qasim Siraj Soomro and Waqar Mehdi accompanied the former trip on his visit to Jinnah’s mausoleum.

Published in Daily Times, August 15th 2018.