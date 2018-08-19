Lahore Weather

In Pictures: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s engagement bash

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially confirmed their relationship with a Roka ceremony held at the former Miss World’s place on Saturday morning.
Roka ceremony is one of the traditional pre-wedding events held for engaged couples in India. After the Roka ceremony, the newly engaged couple hosted an engagement bash in Mumbai.

Along with the Chopra family, Nick Jonas’ parents also attended the engagement. Actress and Priyanka’s cousin, Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Arpita Khan Sharma, Sanjay Leela Bhansali ,Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala, Aayush Sharma, Vishal Bhardwaj and the Ambanis were among the guests who attended the engagement party.

