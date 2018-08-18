Cristiano Ronaldo to make Juventus debut today

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed on Saturday that forward Cristiano Ronaldo will be starting the league fixture against Chievo Verona.

Serie A defending champions Juventus will face Chievo away in Verona. Ronaldo, who made a shock-move to Juventus from Real Madrid for £99.2m, will be starting.

About the player, Allegri said: “Cristiano is no ordinary player, his statistics are a testament to that.”

He added that Cristiano adds value to the team, but Juventus must not rely on a single person to do the job. The team will play as one, and each of the 11 individuals will contribute to the success, Allegri added.

Earlier today, Italian midfielder Claudio Marchisio left the club after a 25-year association.