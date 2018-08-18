ISLAMABAD: Senior bureaucrat Muhammad Azam has been appointed on Saturday as the secretary of newly elected Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

Mr. Azam is grade 21 officer of Pakistan administrative service was serving in Ministry of State and Frontier regions as Additional Secretary. Establishment Division has issued a notification of Azam khan appointment.

More reshuffle in the federal bureaucracy is expected next week.

Azam Khan has earlier served in KPK as chief Secretary under Pervez khattak and considered close confident of PM Imran Khan as well.

This is the first high-level appointment made by PM today.