Imran Khan to live in PM House colony, says Naeemul Haq

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haq stated on Friday that the newly-elect Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan would stay at a house located in PM House colony.

While talking to the media the PTI leader had said, “A house has been set up for Imran Khan in the colony of Prime Minister House and I will stay with him.”

Haq asserted that Khan would stay at the house of military secretary and that the accommodation had been cleared owing to security purposes.

Haq had added that Imran would move to this house in the PM House colony after taking oath as the PM.

While commenting on the National Assembly’s decorum on Friday, the PTI leader had said that Khan was getting pushed in the Parliament today. I would speak to the SSP security to report the misconduct, Haq added.

Imran Khan took oath today and became the 22nd Prime Minister (PM) of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.