Imran backs Turkey in times of ‘severe economic challenges’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan has extended support to Turkey which has been embroiled in a dispute with the United States resulting in the lira crisis.

In his twitter message, Imran said Pakistani nation was praying for ‘Turkey’s success in dealing with the severe economic challenges confronting them’.

On behalf of the people of Pakistan & myself, I want to let President Erdogan & the people of Turkey know we are praying for their success in dealing with the severe economic challenges confronting them, as they have always succeeded against adversities in their glorious history. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 14, 2018

The prime minister-designate also expressed hope that the country would successfully deal with the crisis as “they have always succeeded against adversities in the glorious history’.

Imran’s statement came a day after Pakistan’s foreign office pledged its support for Turkey saying “Islamabad will continue to stand by the people of Turkey in their quest for peace and prosperity”.

The lira’s tumble — ongoing for weeks — was turned into a rout after the US President Donald Trump tweeted that ‘Washington is doubling aluminum and steel tariffs for Turkey’.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the other hand, has announced that his country would boycott US electronic goods.