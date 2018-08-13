Tanzeela Qambrani, first Sindhi Sheedi woman MPA in Pakistan

A Sheedi woman Tanzeela Qambrani became Pakistan’s first-ever Sindhi women to be the part of the provincial legislature as she took oath as a member of Sindh Assembly on Monday.

The newly appointed MPA is a 39-year-old and was nominated by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for a women’s reserved seat in the Sindh Assembly.

Qambrani, whose ancestors belonged to Tanzania, is a postgraduate in Computer Science from the University of Sindh. She is a mother of three and has had political office experience as she has served as a local councilor.

Tanzeela’s father, Abdul Bari, was a lawyer while her mother is a retired school teacher.

Qambrani aims to remove the stigma attached to the Sheedi community.

Earlier in an interview with BBC, she said, “As a tiny minority lost in the midst of local populations, we have struggled to preserve our African roots and cultural expression, but I look forward to the day when the name Sheedi will evoke respect, not contempt.”

A total 164 of 168 MPAs were sworn-in in the Sindh Assembly on Monday.

Also read MNA elects take oath in Parliament House today

The oath-taking took place in three languages in the Sindh Assembly i.e. Urdu, Sindhi, and English.