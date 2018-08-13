MNA elects take oath in Parliament House today

ISLAMABAD: The MNA elects of the 15th National Assembly of Pakistan have taken oath in Islamabad today.

Many political leaders who have historically been present in the parliament regardless of their party having the majority or not are not present as MNA elects today.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abaasi and Yousaf Raza Gillani are not present as MNA elects in the National Assembly today.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Abid Sher Ali, Talal Chaudhry and Saad Rafique are also not a part of the 15th National Assembly.

Pashtunkhwa Milli Party’s chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Awami national Party’s (ANP) Ghulam Ahmed Bilour were not able to make it to the National Assembly.

ANP President Anfandyar Wali Khan was also not elected to the National Assembly in the 2018 elections.

The chairman of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chairman Maulana Fazl ur Rehman was also not able to retain his MNA seat and has made allegations of widespread rigging.

Muttahidda Qaumi Movement’s (MQM)’s Farooq Sittar was also not able to retain his seat in the National Assembly.

On the contrary, however, Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) 29 year old chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been elected as the MNA for the first time in his political career.

Bilawal Bhutto took oath today following the footsteps of his grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and his mother, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.