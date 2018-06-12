Let’s celebrate the heroes of Pakistan.

In today’s world where people are busy focusing on celebrities and political talks, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy has started a miniseries to shed limelight on the heroes of Pakistan.

This is the latest episode of her project, Stories for our Children. The episode sheds light on Abdul Sattar Edhi who was a philanthropist and a humanitarian. Edhi was, and is still known all over the world for his peerless humanitarian efforts. The miniseries narrates his humble personality and how he has helped people with his fleet of ambulances. The episode is not to be missed and we have it right here for you.

Stories for our children has put limelight on how the heroes of Pakistan have been serving their country and now it is high time we should start acknowledging their efforts. The miniseries consists of 3 more exciting yet inspiring stories.