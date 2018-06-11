NAB references: Khawaja Haris withdraws as Nawaz’s counsel

ISLAMABAD: Former premier’s defense counsel Khawaja Haris on Monday withdrew from representing Nawaz Sharif in National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) supplementary reference cases.

During accountability court’s proceedings of Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference Nawaz Sharif’s counsel requested the court to excuse him from representing the former premier in all three references.

Haris upon his withdrawal decision stated that the Supreme Court (SC) had ‘dictated on completing the trial within a month.’

Former defense counsel in a written response to SC, said that the court had rejected his stance of announcing a verdict on all three references altogether.

In his written response, Haris maintained the view that the court was dictating the case to be completed beyond court hours. He added that he was directed to appear before the court even on weekends thus it was not possible to work under such conditions.

During the hearing, Judge Muhammad Bashir inquired from Nawaz Sharif if he would hire legal services from another lawyer or convince Haris to change his mind.

In response, Nawaz requested the court to grant him time for consultations over his legal representation.

The court adjourned the hearing until further notice.

However, the proceedings of Avenfield reference will resume on June 12.

Earlier, on June 10 Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar had directed the accountability court to reach a conclusion in all three references within a month.

CJP Nisar had ordered completion of the trial within six weeks, observing that the final verdict against the accused in the references should be announced within a month.

Sharif’s counsel, Haris has been leading the case since the past nine months, which may face more delay.

It is pertinent to consider the fact the last week accountability judge had filed an extension petition, seeking more time for the ongoing trials against Sharif family.

Sharif and family have been under trial for corruption in Avenfield properties, Flagship Investments and Al Azizia Steel Mills supplementary refernce cases filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Wajid Zia has already recorded his statement in Avenfield properties and Al-Azizia reference cases.