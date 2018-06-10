Against cabinet committee’s decision, SSGC decides to cut supply to KE

KARACHI: Karachiites may face power outages after Eid as Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has decided to reduce gas supply to K-Electric (KE), it was learnt on Sunday.

As per industry sources, the SSGC has decided to curtail gas supply to KE by almost half to 90 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), while currently, 190 mmcfd gas is being provided to KE by SSGC.

Sources said that the reduction in gas supply to KE by SSGC will lead to 500 megawatts cut in power production while this additional shortfall of 500 megawatts in system will lead to 5 to 10 hours load-shedding in the city.

Sources said former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had formed a committee headed by Miftah Ismail in April to resolve commercial matters between the two companies due to which SSGC had cut supply to KE.

This decision had come after people of Karachi had endured long suffering and worst power shortage in years.

The gas supply was resumed but seems like it was only temporary and not to the full satisfaction of companies nor any settlement was done between provincial and federal governments to resolve waterboard matters and outstanding dues.

Waterboard was important to settle the commercial matters of all 3 utilties of water, gas and power serving Karachi in fair manner and on same unanimous terms, however, no consensus was achieved on waterboard matters driving committee process to standstill, added sources.

Now once again, SSGC has decided to cut gas to KE. Meanwhile Karachiites once again are left guessing whether they will be provided with gas, water and power supplies on the Eid days. SSGC claimed that KE did not fulfill its commitments.