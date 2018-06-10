Sunita Parmar submits nomination form to contest poll from PS-56 Islamkot

THARPARKAR: Independent candidate Sunita Parmar on Sunday submitted her nomination form for contesting the upcoming general election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-56, in Islamkot district Tharparkar.

Candidates from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have also submitted their nomination form for the same constituency.

A credible source told Daily Times that if PPP candidate, Faqeer Sheer Muhammad Bilalani, is going to contest the election from the same constituency, it will become hard for Sunita, an independent candidate, to win.

Majority of the voters belonging to the communities Meghwar, Bheel and Hingorja had supported PPP during the previous elections. Further sources told that Sunita may succeed in garnering support from her Meghwar community and als Bheel community if there is no candidate from their community.

Sunita was accompanied by scores of women from her community who danced and sang traditional musical melodies as she arrived to submit her nomination form.

When Daily Times approached her, Parmar said that “People should support me as I stand for the right of women and can equally engage the women in every cycle of system. My cousins, who are activist from Dalit Tehreek, strictly opposed my move. But today, a number of women came to encourage me, assured to become election agents and campaigns for me.”

She added that the woman who had gathered to support her during submission of her nomination form had come from various far-flung areas and villages of her contesting constituency including Morantli, Nenisar, Malnhor and Munghat.

“I am up to challenge the feudal system that has, for so long, manipulated the rights of the common people and women. I am not afraid of them and I can understand the plight of the women of Thar better than them since I myself am a women and a mother,” Sunita added.

“Many people from my community and area requested me to withdraw from contesting since I can not bear the expenses of an election campaign, but I have appealed to all my friends in Sindh for funds and I am confident that they will support me,” she concluded.