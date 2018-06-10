CJP summons Hamza Shehbaz, Ayesha Ahad in ‘torture’ case

LAHORE: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar on Sunday summoned PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz and Ayesha Ahad in ‘torture’ allegations levelled by the latter against Hamza.

Justice Nisar headed bench conducted hearing of Ayesha Ahad torture case in Supreme Court’s Lahore registry earlier today.

During the hearing, Ahad’s counsel told the apex court that, despite a case being registered against Hamza Shehbaz, he has not been arrested.

To this end, the CJP directed both Hamza Shehbaz and Ayesha Ahad to appear before the SC on Monday.

Earlier this week, Ayesha Ahad, who claims to be married to PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz, registered another complaint against the latter and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law Ali Imran.

Ahad has accused Hamza of assaulting her and issuing threats to her besides snatching her possessions including jewellery, a mobile phone, and a purse.

She alleged that some men sent allegedly by Hamza forcibly took her laptop, nikah nama (marriage contract), and other documents.