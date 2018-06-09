UN Security Council adds five non-permanent members

NEW YORK: United Nations General Assembly elected South Africa, Indonesia, Germany, Belgium, and Dominican Republic on Saturday as non-permanent members of UN Security Council for two years time period.

190 member states out of 193 casted votes for the newly elected non-permanent members. The Dominican Republic and Germany got 184 votes each, South Africa bagged 183 votes, while Belgium and Indonesia got 181 and 144 votes respectively.

Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said “Belgium will make sure to be a constructive, reliable, and open partner during its mandate at the council and for the international council as a whole.”

United Nations has 15 members, out of which Russia, China, United Kindom, United States and France are 5 five permanent members. These are called as P-5 members who are entrusted with veto power.