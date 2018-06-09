KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar on Saturday directed former president Pervez Musharraf to return to the country and face treason cases against him.

While hearing the Supreme Court’s (SC) Karachi Registry case about the construction of Kala Bagh dam, CJP questioned that why summoning Musharraf was considered a threat by others.

No one should feel threatened by his return, he should come back and face cases against him, CJP added.

Earlier this week, while hearing the review petition of lifetime disqualification of Musharraf, CJP had ordered him to appear before the court on June 13.

While criticising the court’s orders, Nawaz Sharif questioned that according to which law has Musharraf been given conditional approval to contest elections despite facing treason cases along with disqualification.