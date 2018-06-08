Musharraf won’t return to Pakistan, claims Khursheed Shah

PANO AQIL: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah on Friday claimed that former president General (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf will not return to Pakistan to face cases against him.

The Supreme Court (SC) has summoned Musharraf to appear before the apex court on June 13, while he has been assured that he will not be arrested upon appearance.

Khursheed also dismissed possibility of a martial law saying that the there would not be another coup in the country, and that the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar had also assured that in one of his speeches.

The PPP leader also said that there is a high possibility that elections will be held on time and that there would not be any delays. He added that the elections will be “accountability in the true sense.”

“As a patriot and politician, I want to say that this election will be accountability in the real sense. The people hold politicians accountable and there is no bigger court than the peoples’ court,” Khursheed said.