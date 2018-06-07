ECP rejects PML-N reservations over appointment of Hassan Askari

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected the reservations of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over the appointment of Dr Hassan Askari as caretaker Punjab chief minister.

Earlier today, Hassan Askari was selected as an interim Punjab chief minister by the ECP. The appointment created hassle among the PML-N leadership.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, while doubting the impartiality of Askari, had maintained the view that Askari is very vocal against his party.

However, the ECP spokesperson rejected the reservations saying the commission functions without being under pressure. Hassan Askari has been assigned duty in accordance with the Article 224 of the Constitution.

He further said that the commission selected the names of caretaker chief ministers of Punjab , Balochistan and Khyber PakhtunKhwa with mutual consensus.