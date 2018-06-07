Veteran politician Rasool Bux Palijo passes away

HYDERABAD: Awami Tehreek Chief and senior politician Rasool Bux Palijo has passed away in a private hospital in Karachi this morning.

The 89-year-old was suffering from illness since long time.

Palijo’s body is being shifted to his native village Mungar Khan Palijo near Jungshahi in Thatta for his burial.

The deceased politician played a prominent role in Sindh’s politics. He once became the secretary general of the Awami National Party, later on, he parted ways with it. Palijo founded Sindh Awami Tehreek in the 1970s before it was renamed to Awami Tehreek.

He wrote more than 40 books on numerous subjects and had a keen interest in literature.

Palijo’s Awami Tahreek got popularity when it actively started supporting Bhutto’s People’s Party against the then President Zia-ul-Haq and launched “ Fill up the Jail’’ movement.

The late Palijo sidelined his party from electoral politics as he were preparing the force that could bring social change in Sindh.

Palijo remained imprisoned for more than 11 years under political charges throughout his career. He is the father of Qaumi Awami Tehreek leader Ayaz Latif Palijo.

The demise of Palijo left five children and mammoth supporters grieved.