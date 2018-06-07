Practical steps needed to solve water crisis: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar on Thursday said that practical steps were needed to solve the water crisis in the country.

While hearing a suo moto case on the water crisis, the CJP said people in power are responsible for the crisis as they only ask for votes and do not provide even basic necessities to the public.

The CJP observed that the outgoing government did nothing to ensure the steady supply of water, adding that water along with minerals worth billions is being wasted in the country.

The additional attorney general informed the court about the water crisis in Islamabad saying the federal capital needs 120 million gallons of water but is being supplied 58.7 million gallons, less than half of its demand.

Upon this, the CJP said that along with Karachi, the federal capital was also in need of tankers.

Moreover, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad officials told the court that no money was spent on any water supply scheme since 1960, adding that there was no choice but to channel water from Tarbela Dam.

The CJP sought recommendations regarding possible solutions of the crisis and adjourned the hearing.