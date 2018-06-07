Veteran politician Rasool Bux Palijo passes away

KARACHI: Senior politician Rasool Bux Palijo on Thursday morning passed away after a prolonged illness.

The 88 year old human rights lawyer and founder of Awami Tahreek was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Clifton.

Palijo was born in 1930 in Munnar Khan Palijo village, Jungshahi, Thatta. He had previously served as a Supreme Court lawyer.

Palijo, chairman of Awami Tahreek Party formed the party in 1970 marking his political career. He left a legacy of working in making women active in Sindhi political environment.

Moreover, Palijo is also considered to be the founding member of National Awami Party and Sindh Qaumi Ittehad.

The senior politician was also a writer and had a command over multiple languages including Persian, Siraiki, Arabic, Balochi and Hindi.

Palijo had spend about 11 years of his life in imprisonment in various prisons, which was also presented in his prison diaries.

Funeral prayers of the deceased veteran politician will be offered on Friday at 8am in Jungshahi.