ECP to decide Punjab interim chief minister

ISLAMABAD : Deadlock persisted between PML (N) and PTI over Punjab interim chief minister and the matter was sent to Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) on Wednesday.

Consensus could not be reached between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over the appointment of Punjab interim chief minister. Therefore, the nominations of Hassan Askari, Ayaz Amir, Admiral (retd) Zakaullah and Justice (retd) Sair Ali have been sent to ECP for a final decision.

ECP, according to constitutional provisions will select the interim CM.

After the final meeting of parliamentary committee, PTI leader Mahmood-ur-Rasheed told media that the dialogue could not succeed due to adamant behavior of the PML(N), it has reservations about Ayaz Amir, while PTI have reservations about Zakaullah.

“However, Hassan Askari is impartial and we tried to convince government but it was inflexible about its nominees due to which the matter has been sent to ECP,” he added.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan told media that opposition rejected their nominations without any consideration.