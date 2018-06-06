ATC resumes hearing of Naqeebullah murder case

KARACHI: Anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday resumed hearing of Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

Earlier the ATC on May 28 had appointed a new prosecutor as the former excused himself from the case due to threats.

Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar is alleged in the encounter killing of 27 year old Naqeeb Ullah Mehsood on January 13 in the suburbs of Karachi. Naqeeb Ullah was killed on allegations of being affiliated with a terrorist organization and accused of being involved in several murders.

Anwar along with his aides was presented for an in-camera hearing.