Imran afraid of Reham’s book, claims Gulalai

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Gulalai chief Aisha Gulalai said on Tuesday that Imran Khan is fearful about his expected exposition in Reham’s upcoming book.

Gulalai ,while talking to media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), criticised Imran saying that he is worried about the launch of Reham’s book. “He is notoriously known for his character at the global level,” she further said.

She reiterated that Imran Khan backs Mafia who are against Reham Khan, while she is showcasing great resistance against the mafia on her own.

The disgruntled PTI leader said that Pakistani women should come forth for Reham Khan, while she also stated that the nation will soon see the actual face and intentions of Imran Khan.