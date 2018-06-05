Interim PM orders collective planning for improvement of energy sector

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk ordered collective planning for improved policy of energy sector on Tuesday.

Nasir Ul Malik called a session which was attended by the secretary energy, MD PEPCO, and MD NTDC and they gave briefing regarding energy issues to the interim PM.

It was said in the briefing that the country can produce 7,704 MW electricity. In May, hydro electricity production has reduced to 3090 MW.

Interim PM expressed concerns about heavy losses and ordered ministry of energy to take immediate steps to reduce the losses and asked the concerned ministry to devise collective policy for the improvement of energy sector.