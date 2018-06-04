Eminem fuels dating rumours with Nicki Minaj

NEW YORK: Eminem on Sunday fueled rumours that he was dating Nicki Minaj – an admittance that created an ultimate hip-hop power uproar, and one which quite a few would have anticipated.

Eminem, the top-selling rapper of all time, addressed the Governors Ball festival in New York, still leaving lingering doubts in the minds of the audience with his odd enough phrasing.

Eminem told the crowd, “I’m going to tell you something about Nicki that she don’t even know.”

“We go together!” he said to cheers. “That´s all I wanted to say. Thank you for letting me get that off my chest.”

Ever since Nicki Minaj jerked the world, last month, with her lyrics “just bagged a white guy” in ‘Barbie Tingz‘ and took it a step further with the line “told ’em I met Slim Shady/ Bagged the Em”, the audience has gone gaga with assumptions of her dating the popular rapper Eminem.

One fan asked Nicki on Instagram if she was dating Eminem, to which she blatantly responded with a “yes”. The Mockingbird singer then responded to the comment, saying, “Girl, you know it’s true.”

Earlier, the Slim Shady singer also gave a shout out to the Super Bass rapper at a gig in Boston and asked fans if they want him to date her.