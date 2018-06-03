PMDC issues notice to shut down seven private medical colleges

KARACHI: Pakistan Medical and Dental College (PMDC) has issued a notice to shut down seven medical and dental colleges, out of which five private medical colleges are in Lahore, while two dental colleges are in Karachi.

According to the rules of the council, every medical and dental college is supposed to own a hospital as well. Rules say that every dental college should have a hospital with at least facility of 15 beds, while, every private medical college should have a hospital with at least 200 beds.

Officials of PMDC also said that the dental colleges in question did not even have a dental hospital.

Similarly, five medical colleges of Lahore do not have their own medical hospitals.

Earlier, PMDC had decided to inspect all private and public medical and dental colleges.

Sources reported that this year admissions would be based on merit lists and no college would be allowed to go against the rules.