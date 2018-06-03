In boost for ECP, Supreme Court suspends LHC’s decision to nullify nomination papers

LAHORE: The Supreme Court has suspended the Lahore High Court (LHC)’s earlier decision to nullify the nomination papers for the upcoming elections.

The Court was hearing a petition filed by Speaker of National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which claimed that the nullification of the nomination papers would lead to an inordinate delay in the upcoming general elections.

The petitioners had approached the SC in the hopes that SC would prevent the elections from getting delayed.

The petitioners also requested the apex court to hear the petition at their earliest.

The LHC had on the 1st of June nullified the nomination papers the ECP had released for the upcoming elections on the grounds that the papers lacked critical information such as details on education background, criminal record and nationality.

The LHC also ordered the ECP to add the stipulations in Articles 62 and 63 of the constitution to the nomination papers.

The ECP, in turn, had summoned an emergency meeting after the LHC verdict, in which the Commission decided to approach the SC on this issue.

The ECP had also earlier asked potential contestants to file their nomination papers between June 2nd and June 6th.