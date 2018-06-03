‘No documentary evidence against Reham Khan’: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Self-proclaimed political activist Hamza Ali Abbasi on a private TV show revealed that he did not possess any documentary proof or evidence of his allegations that Reham Khan took ‘100,000 British Pounds’ from Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to write her upcoming book.

Actor Abbasi had earlier claimed on Twitter that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan’s former wife Reham Khan had received 100,000 British Pounds from PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif to write her book.

Upon being questioned on these allegations by the show’s anchor, however, Abbasi claimed that he had no proof or evidence that this transaction had occurred.

“If you’re asking for documentary proof or of receipt of this transaction, then I do not have it,” Abbasi said sheepishly.

He then added, defensively,

“The PML-N isn’t foolish enough to use legal means for this transaction. Hence, it is difficult to establish or prove this allegation.”

Someone told me @CMShehbaz paid £100,000 to Reham Khan but I can’t prove it, I have not seen any evidence/no receipts/no transactions but someone told me, says PTI’s Hamza Abbasi. This is the latest episode of #35Punctures which means allege & malign on hearsay & no evidence pic.twitter.com/gEN5HvJiGL — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) June 2, 2018

The anchor then pressed Abbasi on this line of argument, and said that since Abbasi had made these allegations, the burden was on him to prove these accusations. To this, Abbasi made the surprising reply,

“Why do I have to prove these allegations? I heard them from somewhere, and I passed them on to you.”

Abbasi claimed that he had heard these allegations from a very ‘credible’ source, and gave that as his reason to go public with his allegations.

The famous actor also questioned the timing of the book and wondered why it came so close to elections. He also claimed that the the book had many similarities with former Ambassador Hussain Haqqani’s book.

“Haqqani and Reham were both pictured together, and both authors argue in their books that the army is plotting against democracy,” Abbasi argues.

Abbasi, however, did not reveal how he got a hold of this book, instead saying the same sources that informed him of Shehbaz and Reham’s transaction also gave him this book.