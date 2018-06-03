Lahore: Pakistan Railways has issued a press release on Saturday announcing a 30% discount on fares to facilitate passengers on first and second days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the press release, the decision was made in a meeting headed by the CEO of the Railways Aftab Akbar.

The CEO stated that we feel privileged while serving our brothers and sisters and making their journey easy on the happy occasion. The discount is also on advance booking.

Eid eve and Eid days are busy for railways, as people employing in different cities rush towards their hometown, so the railway has decided to run additional special trains on the eve of Eid for the convenience of the passengers.

The reduced fares and additional trains would possibly facilitate the passengers.