Disgruntled PTI members attack Insaf house

KARACHI: Disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members on Saturday vandalised the Insaf house in Karachi over disapproval of party decisions.

According to details, during a PTI parliamentary board meeting called to discuss issuance of tickets to candidates, disgruntled members attacked the Insaf house and chanted slogans against party leadership.

The PTI members also inflicted damages to the property, while they also painted “Na Manzoor” on walls of the Insaf house.

The members chanted slogans against Arif Ali, Firdaus Naqvi among others, while they also demanded constitution of a new parliamentary board as they termed the current one as “fake.”

It was further said that all PTI leaders remained in the conference room and that no one went out to negotiate with or talk to the disgruntled attackers.