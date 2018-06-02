Minor girl stripped in Peshawar over dispute

PESHAWAR: A 16-year old girl in Hashtnagari, Peshawar was reported to have been stripped down in public, due to a disagreement between a man and her brother.

The police reported that the man’s name was Mazhar. Following the altercation, the teenage girl’s mother filed a roznamcha of the whole event between the two men.

Seeking revenge over filing of the roznamcha against him, Mazhar stopped the mother and daughter on their journey back from the police station and stripped the minor in public.

Although the girl’s family has claimed that they are being pressurised into settling the case, police is conducting raids to arrest the accused as he remains at large.