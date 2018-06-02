PTI is a confused party, says Ayaz Sadiq

LAHORE: Former speaker of the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader on Saturday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is a “confused” party and their aim is to stir confusion among the masses.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, the ex-speaker criticised PTI for failing to put forward a concrete name for the position of the caretaker CM.

“How can anyone expect PTI to deliver? They are a confused and indecisive party and the nation must not expect fruitful results under their leadership,” Sadiq said.

The PML-N leader taunted PTI saying that “if they were to launch an atomic bomb, they would even want to undo it after doing so.”

Ayaz also announced to challenge in the Supreme Court (SC) the Lahore High Court (LHC) orders to make changes to some sections of the nomination papers issued by the Parliament.

He said that all political parties had agreed to the elections act, but a “certain judge” from the LHC decided to give verdict against it. The judge should have allowed 2-days to the parliament to make changes, he suggested.