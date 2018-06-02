Caretaker PM calls on president Mamnoon Hussain

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk called on President Mamnoon Hussain at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday.

Mamnoon Hussain met with the newly appointed interim PM just after he took the oath of the office on the day.

Nasirul Mulk took oath on Friday as Pakistan’s seventh caretaker Prime Minister at the Presidential house in Islamabad.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to the former chief justice, in a ceremony attended by the Senate chairman, deputy chairman, other politicians and military officials.

Justice Mulk was the twenty-second chief justice of Pakistan and had a judicial career glittered with accomplishments and overseeing historic cases.

While talking to the media in Islamabad, he said that the elections will be time, moreover, he added that he will work according to the mandate.