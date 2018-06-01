PML-N forms parliamentary board for elections 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) formed parliamentary board to award tickets to deserving candidates and to monitor all the arrangements for general polls 2018 on Friday.

Earlier today, Justice (retd) Nasir-ul- Mulk took over the charge of caretaker prime minister to govern the country for the next two months until 2018 general elections are conducted.

National Assembly became dissolved on Thursday midnight at 12 am after completing its five-year constitutional term.

As per details, Punjab Chief Minister and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif issued notification as a chairman of the 37 board members committee including Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, and Ahsan Iqbal, Raja Zafar ul Haq, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The board is responsible to conduct interviews of candidates wishing to contest general polls 2018 on PML-N’s ticket.