Eating practices in the month of Ramazan

Ramazan is a month of intense prayer, fasting from dawn to dusk and nightly feasts, a way to physically and spiritually purify and stop oneself from smoking, caffeine and many other disliked activities that are prohibited in Islam. Muslims try to donate more in this month, feed the hungry, and spend most of their time in mosques. In short, Ramazan is a month of true blessing, because it brings happiness, goodness, and rewards – physical & spiritual benefits for all Muslims.

There are reasons for every single act of Islam. So, there is also a reason for fasting. The fasting performed in Ramazan is one of the most successful ways to formulate good eating habits. According to research, it takes two to four weeks to adapt or change a habit. This is exactly what happens in Ramazan, because it teaches us self-control and discipline.

During the month of Ramazan, our diet shouldn’t be different from our daily diet and it should be as simple as possible because it, significantly, helps a person to improve his/her health. However, if the correct diet is not followed, many health problems can occur. In order to remain healthy one should consume foods, from major food groups, such as fruits, vegetables, grains, proteins, and fish; foods from alternative food groups, such as milk & dairy and those containing fat & sugar, should be consumed too.

If a person is skipping a suhoor meal before the Fajr prayer, just because of sleep, he/she might be doing the worst thing with his/her own self because, for the next whole day of fasting, our body requires the storage of food useful for the extraction of energy. It’s recommended to not skip suhoor and try to eat fruits that are high in fiber – dates, apples, oranges, guavas – because they last for up to eight hours, digest slowly, and make you less hungry. Eating a banana is always a good source of potassium, magnesium, and many other nutrients which are required during the day. Eat yogurt, because it is easier to digest than milk; eat almonds, because they are also a good source of fiber, with less fat. Eat barley, wheat, oats, beans, lentils, wholemeal flour, and unpolished rice. Avoid drinking too much tea at Sehri time, because it makes you pass more urine, and this results in loss of important minerals that you’ll be needing for the whole day.

At Iftar time, avoid fried and fatty foods, because they cause indigestion, heartburn, and weight problems, also avoid carbonated drinks like colas, which produce gases. Drink as much of water or fruit juices, as possible, at Iftar and Sehri time, so your body may adjust its fluid levels.

Foods mentioned in the Quran are of great importance as they are extracted from the eating practices of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Olive, honey, yogurt, dates, grapes, figs (anjeer), pomegranate, and legumes are top of the list. Not only do they appeal religiously to Muslims but their nutritive value is, also, a plus point. So do make it a habit to eat these things in the month of Ramazan.

One more thing that I would like to add is that Muslims have a habit of stocking food for the whole month of Ramazan, so at the end of the day, too much food present on tables tempts one to, simply, overeat. Ultimately, the leftover food is then trashed. Did you know that to produce one fruit requires 50 liters of water? So if you waste food, you also waste the resources that went into producing it. Islam strictly condemns extravagance at any level, especially when it comes to the Holy month of Ramazan. Therefore, it’s better to give that fruit to someone who is, unluckily, craving for it. If we start thinking like this, no food will ever be wasted in our homes.

Health is the key to happiness, and what we eat directly affects our health. Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said, “Take advantage of good health before illness afflicts you.” So try to focus on a healthy life style that includes a balanced diet, the right amount of physical activity, and an appropriate balance between the time attributed to material and spiritual needs. This, in turn, will lead to a healthier body and mind in Ramazan.