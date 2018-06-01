Khawaja Asif expresses gratitude for not being disqualified for life

ISLAMABAD: Former Minister of foreign affairs, Khawaja Asif, took to social media to express his gratitude for not being disqualified for a lifetime.

He said that Allah had showed mercy to a sinful and humble person like him.

Asif further said that he was grateful for Allah’s countless blessings upon him.

He also thanked judiciary for taking his disqualification decision back.

اللہ نے مجھ عاجز اور گناہ گار پر رحم اور کرم کیا ھے ۔۔ رب العزت کا احسا ن اور مھر بانیوں کا شمار ھی نھیں ۔۔ میں عدلیہ کا شکریہ ادا کرتا ھوں ۔۔ الحمداللہ

On Friday, Supreme Court invalidated the decision of lifetime disqualification against Khawaja Asif.