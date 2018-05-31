PTI nominee Nasir Durrani withdraws candidature for Punjab interim CM

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) nominee for the post of Punjab’s interim chief minister Nasir Durrani has reportedly recused himself from undertaking the responsibility over “health reasons”.

During a conversation with a private TV channel, Durrani said his poor health does not permit him to assume the office of chief minister.

The former Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) further said that he had informed the leadership of the PTI and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) about his decision.

Earlier today, the PTI, after withdrawing its support for Nasir Khan Khosa, nominated Durrani along with analyst Dr Hassan Askari Rizvi as its candidates for Punjab’s interim CM position.

PTI has suggested the names of reknowned writer and Analyst Dr Hassan Askari Rizvi and Nasir Durrani as Caretaker CM of Punjab — Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 31, 2018

Punjab Assembly opposition leader, Mehmmod-ur-Rasheed claimed that these names were a consensus of the party and hoped that he would be able to discuss these names with Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif.

The PML-N, meanwhile, had dismissed the PTI’s about turn and instead claimed that Nasir Khosa would be the new CM. Khosa, however, chose to excuse himself from the position.