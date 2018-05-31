FATA-KP merger: President Mamnoon signs 25th constitutional amendment bill

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has signed the 25th constitutional amendment bill authenticating the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The bill has already been passed by the National Assembly and the Senate with a two-thirds majority.

The president congratulated the people of FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following the merger.

However, the Constitution (Thiry-First) Amendment Bill that would dissolve the Article 247 is not signed by the president yet. Article 247 extends the authority of federation to the FATA and PATA (Provincially Administered Tribal Areas).

On Monday, President Mamnoon had signed the FATA Interim Governance Regulation 2018.

The regulation is a set of interim rules for FATA until it merges with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The KP government would be handed over the control of FATA Interim Governance Regulation, 2018 until the president dissolves the Article 247.