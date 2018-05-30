Water crisis will be Karachi’s biggest challenge in near future

KARACHI: Muttahida Quami Movement-P (MQM) leader Farooq Sattar on Wednesday said that water shortage will be the biggest challenge for Karachi in coming days.

While addressing the media, Sattar said that the work on K-IV project was progressing on snail-speed. He said that water shortage with lingering power crisis is not new to the metropolis, especially when temperature starts heating up.

MQM-P leader said that in the wake of the metropolis being hit by heat spells, water board and K-Electric should have played a major role, however, the provincial government had set up camps which were not meeting the demands.

He stressed on the fact that the authorities had chopped of majority of the trees when they should have been planting them. Sattar added that no projects had been taken up by the federal or provincial governments to curb water shortage or contain the crisis.

MQM-P leader congratulated his workers for winning the kite symbol, adding that the symbol was a victory of the workers and voters of the party.

Furthermore, Sattar said that when provinces come over the line of competition and local governments are not empowered, slogans for new provinces are chanted and may harm the country altogether.

Sattar asserted that he still possessed the status of party convener as of March 29 orders of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

He further added that no matter what position he takes, he will always be the party leader legally and technically, adding that this was the sole reason the Election Commission (ECP) corresponded with him every time.

Earlier Sattar had decided on May 13 to forgo his party leadership and become a party worker.

On Tuesday the ECP had allotted 77 political symbols to parties prior to general elections 2018, when the symbol of Kite had been allotted to MQM.